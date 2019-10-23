LRS applicable only in 43 of 73 new urban local bodies in Telangana

Home States Telangana

Last week, the state government issued orders for extending the Land Regularisation Scheme to all newly-constituted urban local bodies.

Published: 23rd October 2019 08:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd October 2019 08:21 AM   |  A+A-

GHMC, Hyderabad

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation office building (File Photo |EPS)

By S Bachan Jeet Singh
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: THE State government has decided to implement the Land Regularisation Scheme (LRS), for unapproved and illegal layout rules, in only 43 newly-constituted ULBs falling in Directorate of Town and Country Planning (DTCP) limits instead of all 73 new ULBs across the State.  

Last year, the State government has carved out about 73 new ULBs by merging many gram panchayats. Last week, the State government issued orders extending LRS to the newly-constituted 73 ULBs in the State.

Of the 73 new ULBs, 30 are under the limits of Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) and Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) where LRS is already extended. A few days ago, State government issued another order of extending the LRS to only 43 ULBs. 

The 43 ULBs where LRS will now be applicable include Naspur, Chennur, Kyathanpally and Luxettipet in Mancherial district, Khanapur (Nirmal), Choppadandi and Kothapally (Karimnagar), Raikal and Dharmapuri (Jagtiyal), Manthani and Sultanabad (Peddapalli), Wyra (Khammam), Wardhannapet (Warangal Rural), Dornakal, Maripeda and Thorrur (Mahabubabad), Nandikonda, Chityal, Haliya and Chandur (Nalgonda).

Neredcherla and Thirumalgiri (Suryapet), Mothkur, Alair and Yadgirigutta (Yadadri), Makthal, Bhootpur Kosgi (Mahbubnagar), Kothakota, Pebbair, Atmakur, Amarchinta (Wanaparthy), Wadepalle and Alampur (Gadwal), Ramayanpet (Medak), Cherial (Siddipet), Narayankhed (Sangareddy), Banswada and Bheemgal (Nizamabad), Yellareddy (Kamareddy), Parigi and Kodangal (Vikarabad) and Amangal in Rangareddy.

