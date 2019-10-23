Now, T-Hub to provide int’l market access for startups

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: With an aim to provide startups international market access, T-Hub on Tuesday announced the launch of ‘Trestle’, an umbrella program with international collaborations with accelerators and entities.

In the first edition of the Trestle program, T-Hub and FalconX Inc. will curate five startups from T-Hub for the program. The selected startups will participate in an intensive five-month program that will provide these organisations with an access to the US market.

The startups will qualify based on technological solutions, product/solution readiness, revenue models and growth potential. The startups at the growth stage, working in the DeepTech, FinTech and CleanTech sectors will have a higher chance of being a part of the program, informed T-Hub. “Deep tech startups need to integrate with disruptive technologies like AI, big data and machine learning,” said the startup incubator in a release.

Murali Chirala, CEO, FalconX Inc., said, “Our global accelerator program provides a transformative experience for entrepreneurs with mentorship, access to capital and exposure to a vast network which provides immense commercial opportunities in the U.S. market. Our plan to work with premier accelerators and incubators around the world starts with T-Hub’s Trestle.