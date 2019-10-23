Home States Telangana

Telangana government wins SC battle over land worth Rs 4000 crore

It all began when an heir of an evacuee from Sindh (in Pakistan) claimed allotment of the land.

HYDERABAD: In a victory for the State government after a 16-year legal battle, the Supreme Court on Tuesday passed an order in its favour with regard to 190 acres of evacuee land in Puppalaguda in Rangareddy district. The market value of the land is around Rs 4,000 crore.

It all began when an heir of an evacuee from Sindh (in Pakistan) claimed allotment of the land. Ramesh Parsram Malani, son of evacuee Parsram Ramchand Malani, claimed additional land.

Parsram Ramchand Malani owned 83.11 acres of land in Sindh. As per an order of the settlement claim officer, Bombay, passed on November 22, 1952, he applied for 200 acres of land in lieu of 83.11 acres left by him in West Pakistan. On the basis of his application, the State government allotted 40.4 acres of land in the then Hyderabad district. He didn’t raise any dispute on this allotment. 

However, after his death, his son sought allotment of 200 acres in Hyderabad. When he applied for this, officials of the CCLA allotted 190 acres in Puppalaguda in 2003. However, the State government found fault with the allotment and cancelled it.

When Ramesh Malani applied for this, officials of the CCLA allotted 190 acres in Puppalaguda in 2003 which was later cancelled by the government. He then approached the high court, which upheld the state government’s decision. Later, he went to the Supreme Court, which on Tuesday dismissed the petition in favour of State government.

The Central Crime Station police had filed a charge sheet in the Nampally Criminal Court on the “evacuee land scam”. Cases were registered against 11 persons, including realtors and the accused, Ramesh Malani.
In the Supreme Court, senior advocate Kapil Sibal argued on behalf of the appellant, while senior advocates CS Vaidyanathan and V Giri argued on behalf of the State government.

"This is a major victory. Our advocates supported us very much," Revenue Divisional Officer (RDO) concerned K Chandrakala told TNIE.  She said the market value of the land is around Rs 20 crore per acre. Immediately after the high court judgement, the land was fenced to protect it, and now, it is up to the state to utilise the land, she added.

The State government never acted against the officials of the CCLA who allotted the land to Ramesh, though the high court directed the government to initiate disciplinary action against them.

