By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a relief to V Ravi Prakash, former CEO of TV9 channel, the Telangana High Court on Tuesday stayed all further proceedings in the case registered against him at Banjara Hills police station on charges of creating a fake email address. The court directed the police to file a counter affidavit in the case by Thursday.

Justice G Sri Devi was passing this order in a petition filed by Ravi Prakash seeking to quash the case registered against him.