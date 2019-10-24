2019 Assembly bypolls: Telangana's Huzurnagar bypoll result to be out today

By Express News Service

SURYAPET: All candidates, especially Congress party’s N Padmavathi Reddy and S Saidi Reddy of the ruling TRS, will be keeping their fingers crossed as the counting of votes for the Huzurnagar byelection takes place at Suryapet Market Yard on Thursday.

Though around 28 candidates were in the fray for the prestigious seat, for which the election was conducted on Monday, it is being seen as a two-day battle between Padmavathi Reddy and Saidi Reddy. While various election surveys predicted a victory for the TRS candidate, the Congress leaders are confident their party will retaining the seat.

The district administration has made all arrangements to conduct the vote counting process in a safe and transparent manner.