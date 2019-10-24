Amid looming uncertainty, two more drivers die of heart attack

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD/KAMAREDDY/SANGAREDDY: THE looming uncertainty regarding their jobs and salaries have taken the lives of two more RTC employees. The deceased Ramesh Goud of Musheerabad Depot 2 and Mohammed Gafoor of Nizamabad Depot 2 were just 34 and 35 years of age respectively, when they succumbed to cardiac arrest.

Ramesh Goud suffered from a heart attack at around 10.30 pm on Tuesday, when the young driver was at home. “He was fine, actively participating in our agitation. However, the uncertainty probably got to him. He was disturbed by the repeated affirmations from CM K Chandrasekhar Rao that all of us would be sacked,” stated Hanumanth Mudiraj, TSRTC JAC 1 co-convenor. The driver had joined the service only 10 years ago, and is survived by his ageing parents, wife and a year-old daughter.

Meanwhile in Nizamabad, another TSRTC employee Mohammed Gafoor suffered from a cardiac arrest on Wednesday. Gafoor was working as a driver at Nizamabad Depot 2.

With this, the number of deaths since the strike began 19 days ago have reached 12. The deaths are also being attributed to their stressful jobs as RTC employees, causing them to have a breakdown faster than others of their age.

Woman conductor tries to kill self in Zahirabad

A woman conductor attempted to commit suicide near Zahirabad bus depot on Wednesday. Sofia was at protesting camp when she suddenly tried to jump in front of a moving bus. Workers present in the area pulled her back immediately, foiling the attempt