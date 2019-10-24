Home States Telangana

Assembly bypolls 2019 : Ruling TRS wrests Huzurnagar seat in Telangana from Congress

The ruling party candidate S Saidi Reddy created a record by securing a majority of 43,233 votes over his immediate Congress rival N Padmavathi, wife of TPCC president N Uttam Kumar Reddy.

Published: 24th October 2019 11:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th October 2019 03:54 PM

Congress candidate N Padmavathi Reddy (L) and TRS candidate S Saidi Reddy

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Ruling Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) has captured Huzurnagar Assembly seat in Suryapet district from the Congress hold.

Saidi Reddy polled 1,12,796 votes while Padmavathi secured 69,563 votes. This is a record in the history of Huzurnagar constituency. The earlier record was when Uttam Kumar Reddy's victory with a majority of 29,194 votes in 2009.

The other two contenders - BJP and TDP - were nowhere close to the runner up. BJP's nominee K Rama Rao polled 2621 while the TDP Chava Kiranmayi secured 1827 votes.

The by-election was necessitated after sitting MLA Uttam Kumar Reddy resigned following his election to Lok Sabha from Nandyal in the recent general elections. The keenly fought election was significant for more than one reason. It has made it clear that the people's support for TRS was intact, contrary to the claims of the Congress that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao had incurred the wrath of the people with his "dictatorial" ways of functioning, particularly in dealing with the strike by the TSRTC employees.

