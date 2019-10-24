Be prepared to conduct civic polls: Telangana CM K Chandrashekhar Rao to officials
The chief minister held a meeting on Wednesday on the follow-up action after the High Court gave green signal for the municipal elections.
Published: 24th October 2019 08:34 AM | Last Updated: 24th October 2019 08:34 AM | A+A A-
HYDERABAD: Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao instructed the officials concerned to get get ready for conducting municipal elections as and when the State Election Commission decides the date. The chief minister held a meeting on Wednesday on the follow-up action after the High Court gave green signal for the municipal elections.
Minister KT Rama Rao, Principal Secretaries S Narsing Rao, Arvind Kumar and Government Chief Advisor Rajiv Sharma attended the meeting. “We will inform the Election Commission about out preparedness,” the CM said.