Congress and BJP workers clash in Jammikunta town of Telangana

Soon heated arguments ensued between the leaders of both parties, which was followed by pushing and jostling by both the groups.

Published: 24th October 2019 08:24 AM

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR: A tense situation prevailed in Jammikunta town on Wednesday when local Congress leaders and workers prevented BJP’s Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar tried to garland the statue of Mahatma Gandhi as part of his ‘Gandhi Sankalpa Yatra’.   

Soon heated arguments ensued between the leaders of both parties, which was followed by pushing and jostling by both the groups. However, local police sprang into action and prevented the situation from getting out of hand. They also took ten Congress workers into custody.

Later, the BJP MP blasted ‘Congress gundagiri’ and said it was wrong on part of the Congress leaders to interrupt his "peaceful Yatra which is aimed spreading Gandhi’s ideologies and inspiring the people." The BJP leader said, "If Congress leaders continue to prevent such peaceful programmes, people will consider anti-nationals."

Meanwhile, TPCC working president Ponanm Prabhakar said that the "BJP has no right to conduct Gandhi Yatra because they are Godse’s followers."

