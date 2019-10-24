K’nagar RTC’s tender invitation for hired buses receives huge response

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR: THE RTC authorities in Karimnagar received as many as 1,862 tender applications on Tuesday, after the corporation published a notification for 43 hired buses across nine depots of the region. Most applications came for the Jagtial-Nizamabad and Karimnagar-Jammikunta routes. In the process, RTC Karimnagar unit earned about `37.24 lakh as revenue so far.

According to RTC sources, 38 of the 1,862 applications have been rejected as of now. While the Jagtial-Nizamabad route requires only three express buses, 251 tender applications were sent in by aspirants. Among these, seven have already been rejected due to various reasons, while two tenders have been approved. The remaining one bus will be selected through a draw system.

Similarly, though Karimnagar-Jammikunta bus route requires only four buses, 221 applications had come in. Out of them, two tenders were approved, and the rest will be selected through a draw system.