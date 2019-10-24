Home States Telangana

Telangana HC summons chief secretary, other officials for ignoring order on dengue

A petition said that it was high time the officials concerned were made personally responsible and saddled with criminal proceedings in case of any dengue death.

Published: 24th October 2019 07:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th October 2019 07:34 AM   |  A+A-

Dengue control

Picture for representational purpose

By R Rajashekar Rao
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Dissatisfied with the measures taken by the state government to tackle dengue and other vector-borne diseases, a division bench of the Telangana High Court on Wednesday summoned the state chief secretary, principal secretaries to the medical, health and family welfare and municipal administration departments, the director of public health, GHMC commissioner and others concerned on Thursday for an explanation.

“(A) dengue mosquito will not distinguish between a bureaucrat and a poor man, and people die when it stings. Even our judicial officer (M Jayamma, II additional first class judicial magistrate, Khammam) died recently due to dengue, but God forbid, if a similar incident happens in the family of a bureaucrat, they will come to know of the pain we are undergoing. Don’t wait till the issue goes out of control. In early 1300, lakhs of people, including two popes, died when the Plague devastated... Europe. We will not shut our eyes when our orders are ignored,” the court warned.

The bench, comprising Chief Justice Raghvendra Singh Chauhan and Justice A Abhishek Reddy, was hearing a PIL filed by Dr M Karuna, complaining of inaction by the authorities concerned in taking steps to prevent dengue in the state, and a PIL that was taken up suo moto based on a letter addressed to the court’s chief justice by advocate Rapolu Bhaskar, who pointed out lacunae in government hospitals in dealing with dengue and other ailments.

The petitioner’s counsel said it was high time the officials concerned were made personally responsible and saddled with criminal proceedings in case of any dengue death.

'Need machines to kill, not count mosquitoes'

Advocate general BS Prasad, while submitting an additional affidavit filed by the principal secy to the health dept, said authorities took all steps to curtail the spread of dengue, and even bought equipment that counts the number of mosquitoes

The bench, in response, said machines that kill mosquitoes - not count them - are needed. Despite orders, adequate steps were not taken to raise awareness on dengue, it remarked. It termed the additional affidavit as “lackadaisical and half-hearted”

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Telangana High Court Telangana chief secretary Telangana dengue control
India Matters
A shopkeeper named Nathiya stated that Parvatham has been living in the temple for the past eight years. (Photo | ANI)
Beggar found outside temple with Rs 12,000, 2 lakh in bank a/c in Puducherry
Workers give finishing touches to the shrine of Sikh spiritual leader Guru Nanak Dev, in Kartarpur. (File Photo | AP)
Kartarpur Corridor double-edged sword for Indo-Pak ties: Experts
For representation purposes (File Photo | PTI)
India among fastest-growing economies: Govt on Moody's negative ratings
Rajinikanth ( File Photo / PTI)
Efforts being made to paint me & Thiruvalluvar with 'saffron': Rajinikanth

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
RIP TN Seshan: The man who cleaned up India's election
Students protest outside JNU. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Delhi: Students stage protest outside JNU over fee hike, dress code
Gallery
Hundreds of students protested near the Jawaharlal Nehru University here on Monday against the administration's 'anti-students' policy. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Water cannons to broken barricades: Delhi Police, JNU students clash as protests over fee hike turn violent
Along with Rangana Herath, Umar Gul and Yuzvendra Chahal, the list also includes a player each from Argentina and Luxembourg! (Photos | Agencies)
Deepak Chahar hattrick: Here are Top 10 bowling figures in T20I cricket with Rashid Khan, Yuzvendra Chahal and others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp