After Huzurnagar Bypoll loss, Uttam Reddy and Congress face uncertain future

Anil Kumar By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The shocking defeat of Congress candidate for Huzurnagar Assembly bypoll N Padmavathi Reddy, wife of TPCC chief and Nalgonda MP N Uttam Kumar Reddy, at the hands of TRS candidate S Saidi Reddy with a margin of 43,624 votes, has not only put the future of grand old party in the State in uncertainty, but also the political future of Uttam as the constituency was considered his stronghold.

The Congress party, which suffered a shock defeat in the 2018 Assembly polls, recovered and won three seats in the Lok Sabha elections and was hopeful of retaining the Huzurnagar seat which Uttam had won in 2009, 2014 and 2018. However, TRS dashed the party’s hopes and won the seat thanks to their better poll management. The bypoll result has once again brought to the fore the issue of Uttam continuing as the TPCC chief. After its drubbing in the Assembly polls, the party’s state leaders were expecting Uttam to resign, but he managed to save his post by convincing the party high command, with the help of AICC state in-charge RC Khuntia, but this time it doesn’t look like he would be able to do so.

May resign

If sources are to be believed, Uttam, after consulting his supporters in the party, would be sending his resignation to the party high command in a day or two. The party leaders were expecting him to address the media after the poll result and announce his future plans, but it did not happen and the suspense continued as a disappointed Uttam remained inaccessible even to his party colleagues.

A number of senior party leaders, including Bhongir MP Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, Malkajgiri MP A Revanth Reddy, MLA D Sridhar Babu, former PCC chief Ponnala Lakshmaiah, former Rajya Sabha member V Hanumantha Rao and AICC secretary SA Sampath Kumarare have already announced their intention to occupy the seat. In fact, the leaders had already met the AICC general secretary in Delhi to discuss the appointing of a new TPCC chief.

Moral Responsibility

Now that Uttam had failed to retain his own seat, his rivals would start gunning for his head. Many party leaders feel that Uttam should take moral responsibility for the defeat and resign from his post.

The Huzurnagar defeat has also put the party’s future in the State into problem as it had already lost 12 MLA to the ruling TRS. Now that it has lost the party’s sitting seat, which it has been winning for many years, it’s position has become further weak. It remains to be seen what the future holds for Uttam.

‘Contested to improve, NOT TO WIN’

Hyderabad: After a humiliating defeat in the Huzurnagar Assembly bypoll, the BJP now claims that as it has not contested to win the seat, there is no question of getting disappointed by the outcome. Speaking to the media here on Thursday, BJP MLC N Ramchander Rao claimed that his party contested the bypoll to improve its poll percentage and not to win the poll. “We never claimed that we are going to win the seat. We know that it was a fight between Congress and TRS. We are disappointed that we could not improve our poll percentage as per our expectation,” he said. He accused TRS and Congress of spending huge amount of money to lure the voters.