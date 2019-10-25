BJP, TDP candidates lose deposits in  Huzurnagar Assembly bypoll

A Seshacharyulu By

Express News Service

SURYAPET: In a major embarrassment for both BJP and the TDP, which too claims to be a national party, their respective candidates performed poorly in the bypoll for the Huzurnagar Assembly segment while independent candidates finished in third place behind the eventual winner S Saidi Reddy of TRS and Congress’ N Padmavathi Reddy. Besides four mainstream parties, 28 independent candidates contested from the constituency, which saw 2,00,754 voters exercise their franchise. While Saidi Reddy emerged the winner with 1,13,094 votes and Padmavathi Reddy polled 69,737 votes, Independent Sapavath Suman Nayak finished third with 2,697 votes.

On the other hand, BJP’s K Rama Rao polled 2,639 votes and TDP’s Ch Kiranmai 1,827 votes to finish in fourth and fifth places respectively. As they failed to garner one-eighth of the total votes polled, both the contestants lost their deposits.