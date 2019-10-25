Home States Telangana

BJP, TDP candidates lose deposits in  Huzurnagar Assembly bypoll

On the other hand, BJP’s K Rama Rao polled 2,639 votes and TDP’s Ch Kiranmai 1,827 votes to finish in fourth and fifth places respectively. 

Published: 25th October 2019 05:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th October 2019 05:24 AM   |  A+A-

The Telangana BJP office wears a deserted look as none of the leaders turn up after their Huzurnagar candidate loses the bypolls on Thursday | R V K Rao

By A Seshacharyulu
Express News Service

SURYAPET: In a major embarrassment for both BJP and the TDP, which too claims to be a national party, their respective candidates performed poorly in the bypoll for the Huzurnagar Assembly segment while independent candidates finished in third place behind the eventual winner S Saidi Reddy of TRS and Congress’ N Padmavathi Reddy. Besides four mainstream parties, 28 independent candidates contested from the constituency, which saw 2,00,754 voters exercise their franchise. While Saidi Reddy emerged the winner with 1,13,094 votes and Padmavathi Reddy polled 69,737 votes, Independent Sapavath Suman Nayak finished third with 2,697 votes.

On the other hand, BJP’s K Rama Rao polled 2,639 votes and TDP’s Ch Kiranmai 1,827 votes to finish in fourth and fifth places respectively.  As they failed to garner one-eighth of the total votes polled, both the contestants lost their deposits.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Huzurnagar Assembly BJP TDP TRS Saidi Reddy Padmavathi Reddy
India Matters
A shopkeeper named Nathiya stated that Parvatham has been living in the temple for the past eight years. (Photo | ANI)
Beggar found outside temple with Rs 12,000, 2 lakh in bank a/c in Puducherry
Workers give finishing touches to the shrine of Sikh spiritual leader Guru Nanak Dev, in Kartarpur. (File Photo | AP)
Kartarpur Corridor double-edged sword for Indo-Pak ties: Experts
For representation purposes (File Photo | PTI)
India among fastest-growing economies: Govt on Moody's negative ratings
Rajinikanth ( File Photo / PTI)
Efforts being made to paint me & Thiruvalluvar with 'saffron': Rajinikanth

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
RIP TN Seshan: The man who cleaned up India's election
Students protest outside JNU. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Delhi: Students stage protest outside JNU over fee hike, dress code
Gallery
Hundreds of students protested near the Jawaharlal Nehru University here on Monday against the administration's 'anti-students' policy. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Water cannons to broken barricades: Delhi Police, JNU students clash as protests over fee hike turn violent
Along with Rangana Herath, Umar Gul and Yuzvendra Chahal, the list also includes a player each from Argentina and Luxembourg! (Photos | Agencies)
Deepak Chahar hattrick: Here are Top 10 bowling figures in T20I cricket with Rashid Khan, Yuzvendra Chahal and others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp