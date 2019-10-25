BSNL official gets 3 years rigorous imprisonment for causing willful loss to company

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The CBI Court in Hyderabad on Thursday convicted a BSNL official M Narendram for causing wrongful loss to the department and sentenced him to three years rigorous imprisonment and to pay a fine of Rs 10,000 in the case. He should undergo imprisonment for another six months if there is default in payment of fine, the court said.

As for the case, Narendram was working as a senior telephone supervisor in BSNL at Karimnagar. In August 2007, the CBI booked a case against him for entering into a criminal conspiracy with other officials and fraudulently availed housing loan of about Rs 2.25 lakh from BSNL and misused the same for personal use without constructing any house on the plot which was shown to avail the loan.