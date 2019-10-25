Home States Telangana

CM KCR to launch Pattana Pragathi on lines of Palle Pragathi

Stating that the government would resolve the issue of Podu lands at the earliest, the chief minister said that he would convene a meeting with MLAs and officials concerned to discuss issue shortly.

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, KCR

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has said that Pattana Pragathi (progress of towns) will be implemented soon on the lines of 30-day action plan implemented in the villages (Palle Pragathi).
Speaking to reporters here on Thursday, the chief minister said that the government is expecting that the cases pending before the single judge in the Telangana High Court too would be cleared shortly and then the government would send proposals to the State Election Commission for the conduct of the municipal polls.

“By all means, municipal polls will be completed in the last week of November,” the chief minister said.
The 14th Finance Commission grants Rs 1,030 crore and an equal matching grant from the State government, a total of Rs 2,060 crore would be utilised for the development of 141 civic bodies, including GHMC, in the State, he said.

Meet on Podu lands
Stating that the government would resolve the issue of Podu lands at the earliest, the chief minister said that he would convene a meeting with MLAs and officials concerned to discuss issue shortly.

Informing that the Revenue Act would be in place shortly, he said that government did not take any decision to remove the VROs and “if they are removed, they may be adjusted somewhere.”

