Congress candidate N Padmavathi Reddy blames EVMs for defeat

SURYAPET: Blaming the EVMs for her defeat, Congress candidate N Padmavathi Reddy said that democracy was defeated in the Huzurnagar Assembly bypoll. “There were some defects in EVMs. When most of the people are against the ruling TRS party, how it’s candidate won the Huzurnagar seat?” the Congress leader queried.
