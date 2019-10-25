Home States Telangana

Swayambhu, Thousand Pillar temples have no ‘universal value’?

ICOMOS also sought clarifications regarding the ‘historic irrigation systems’ that were mentioned in the nomination dossier.

Published: 25th October 2019 05:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th October 2019 05:51 AM   |  A+A-

Ramappa Temple (File Photo |EPS)

By Aihik Sur
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The International Council on Monuments and Sites (ICOMOS) have sought numerous clarifications from the Telangana government, regarding the World Heritage Site nomination dossier for the Ramappa Temple. ICOMOS is an expert body of UNESCO which deals with World Heritage nominations among other things.

According to information available with Express, the State government in its WHS dossier on Ramappa Temple, based upon which the recent UNESCO inspection was done at Ramappa, also included other structures for contention of the WHS tag such as Swayambhu Temple and Thousand Pillar Temple.

ICOMOS found it strange that the two temples were not mentioned by the State government in its statement for ‘Outstanding Universal Value’ — which is one of the overheads based on which nomination is judged. It asked the State government the reason behind the non-inclusion of the other two sites. To this, the State government replied that they were not included in the present nomination because there were issues of illegal construction in its prohibited area and that it lacked ‘integrity’. The State government explained that major areas of the Thousand Pillar Temple especially was under the threat of encroachments, developmental issues and issues of traffic and parking.

ICOMOS also sought clarifications regarding the ‘historic irrigation systems’ that were mentioned in the nomination dossier. In the dossier, the State government had said “Kakatiyan irrigation system was created near catchment of hills forming an integral part of temple environs”. The ICOMOS questioned why the mention of irrigation system did not find place within the existing property of Ramappa Temple, despite it being “integral”. The State replied though the irrigation was important to understand the culture of Kakatiyas, it did not form a part of its architecture. It also said that the historic irrigation system were under the management of the State government.

The ICOMOS also sought information regarding the management plan and the risk preparedness since there was a risk of damage to Ramappa. The State said that a management plan was being prepared and that it would be submitted by December 31.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
International Council on Monuments and Sites ICOMOS UNESCO Ramappa Temple
India Matters
A shopkeeper named Nathiya stated that Parvatham has been living in the temple for the past eight years. (Photo | ANI)
Beggar found outside temple with Rs 12,000, 2 lakh in bank a/c in Puducherry
Workers give finishing touches to the shrine of Sikh spiritual leader Guru Nanak Dev, in Kartarpur. (File Photo | AP)
Kartarpur Corridor double-edged sword for Indo-Pak ties: Experts
For representation purposes (File Photo | PTI)
India among fastest-growing economies: Govt on Moody's negative ratings
Rajinikanth ( File Photo / PTI)
Efforts being made to paint me & Thiruvalluvar with 'saffron': Rajinikanth

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
RIP TN Seshan: The man who cleaned up India's election
Students protest outside JNU. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Delhi: Students stage protest outside JNU over fee hike, dress code
Gallery
Hundreds of students protested near the Jawaharlal Nehru University here on Monday against the administration's 'anti-students' policy. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Water cannons to broken barricades: Delhi Police, JNU students clash as protests over fee hike turn violent
Along with Rangana Herath, Umar Gul and Yuzvendra Chahal, the list also includes a player each from Argentina and Luxembourg! (Photos | Agencies)
Deepak Chahar hattrick: Here are Top 10 bowling figures in T20I cricket with Rashid Khan, Yuzvendra Chahal and others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp