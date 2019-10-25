Three injured as TSRTC bus goes off road in Nizamabad

By Express News Service

NIZAMABAD: In a miraculous escape, several passengers travelling in a TSRTC bus to Banswada were saved after it went off the road and hit a tree on the roadside at Mallaram Gandi area in Nizamabad district on Thursday.

However, at least three passengers on board the bus were injured in the incident and were all shifted to the Government General Hospital (GGH) in Nizamabad.

Women stage stir

TSRTC women employees organised relay hunger strike programme in front of the district collector’s office on Thursday as part of their ongoing strike which reached 20th day. All the women employees of Nizamabad-1 depot and Nizamabad -2 depot and several other RTC administrative staff attended the protest programme.