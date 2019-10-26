Civic polls outcome will be similar to Huzurnagar result: Telangana Finance Minister T Harish Rao

By Express News Service

SANGAREDDY: Describing the outcome of Huzurnagar byelection as a slap on the face of opposition parties’ leaders who have been criticising the State government, Telangana Finance Minister T Harish Rao said the results in the upcoming municipal elections will also be on the similar lines and the pink party flag will be flying high.

Harish Rao was here on Friday to distribute tractors to village panchayats as part of State government’s ‘Palle Pragathi’ programme.

After handing over tractors to village sarpanches at Ambedkar Stadium here, he criticised the BJP and Congress parties.

“On one side the BJP Central ministers visit Telangana and praise the State government’s schemes like Mission Bhagiratha, Mission Kakatiya and other development, welfare programmes and describe it as a role model for the country. Central minister Giriraj Singh commended the Stage government’s programmes. On the other hand, the State leaders of the BJP criticise the same programmes at every opportunity,” he said. “Villages have become very clean with the recent implementation of a 30-day action plan. Telangana is the only state in the country which provides the 24-hour power supply.”

District Collector M Hanumantha Rao, MLC Fareed Uddin and MLA M Bhupal Reddy were also present on the occasion.

Assurance to secretaries

Harish Rao, during a meeting with the panchayat secretaries, said that they should have no concerns of job security and added that “all their services would be regularised”. The finance minister also informed that the government has plans to conduct sanitation programmes thrice a year