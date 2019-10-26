Home States Telangana

Hopeful Huzurnagar awaits KCR’s ‘Vijayotsava Sabha’

The constituency’s people are expecting the CM to announce a slew of development works

Published: 26th October 2019 04:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th October 2019 04:44 AM   |  A+A-

The TRS leaders and district officials oversee the arrangements for KCR’s meeting

By Express News Service

SURYAPET: After giving their verdict in favour of TRS candidate S Saidi Reddy, the Huzurnagar people are now eagerly looking forward to Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s ‘Vijayotsava Sabha’, which is scheduled for Saturday.

Right after the Election Commission declared the result of the Huzurnagar bypoll on Thursday, which saw Saidi Reddy defeat his nearest rival N Padmavathi Reddy of Congress with an overwhelming majority, Chandrasekhar Rao had revealed his plan to visit the constituency and thank the people for supporting the pink party.  

The people of the constituency are awaiting the chief minister’s public meeting with a lot of hope, their hearts filled with optimism that the government would fulfil their aspirations as promised during the election campaigning.

The TRS had made promises aplenty, including setting up of junior colleges in each Mandal, providing irrigation water to the canal tail-end lands and funds for the development of all municipalities under the Huzurnagar constituency.

Since the voters believed the words of the TRS leaders and gave an emphatic victory to its candidate, the people are now expecting it to deliver on those promises. They are very hopeful that the chief minister will announce a number of sops and development works for the constituency during his ‘Vijayotsava Sabha’.
To arrive by road

According to officials, the chief minister will arrive in Huzurnagar by road on Saturday. He is scheduled to meet the local party leaders at Nakrekal and he will halt in Suryapet for lunch. Then he will proceed to Huzurnagar to take part in the ‘Vijayotsava Sabha at 6 pm.

Meanwhile, the administration and security agencies have made necessary arrangements for the chief minister’s visit.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
TRS S Saidi Reddy CM KCR Huzurnagar bypoll N Padmavathi Reddy Congress
India Matters
A shopkeeper named Nathiya stated that Parvatham has been living in the temple for the past eight years. (Photo | ANI)
Beggar found outside temple with Rs 12,000, 2 lakh in bank a/c in Puducherry
Workers give finishing touches to the shrine of Sikh spiritual leader Guru Nanak Dev, in Kartarpur. (File Photo | AP)
Kartarpur Corridor double-edged sword for Indo-Pak ties: Experts
For representation purposes (File Photo | PTI)
India among fastest-growing economies: Govt on Moody's negative ratings
Rajinikanth ( File Photo / PTI)
Efforts being made to paint me & Thiruvalluvar with 'saffron': Rajinikanth

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
RIP TN Seshan: The man who cleaned up India's election
Students protest outside JNU. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Delhi: Students stage protest outside JNU over fee hike, dress code
Gallery
Hundreds of students protested near the Jawaharlal Nehru University here on Monday against the administration's 'anti-students' policy. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Water cannons to broken barricades: Delhi Police, JNU students clash as protests over fee hike turn violent
Along with Rangana Herath, Umar Gul and Yuzvendra Chahal, the list also includes a player each from Argentina and Luxembourg! (Photos | Agencies)
Deepak Chahar hattrick: Here are Top 10 bowling figures in T20I cricket with Rashid Khan, Yuzvendra Chahal and others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp