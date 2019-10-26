Home States Telangana

‘KCR showed his true colours after bypoll win’, Congress Legislature Party leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka attacks Telangana CM

Congress Legislature Party leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka on Friday came down heavily on Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao for his tough stand against the striking TSRTC employees.

Published: 26th October 2019 04:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th October 2019 04:43 AM   |  A+A-

Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka

Congress Legislative Party (CLP) leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka (File Photo |EPS)

By Express News Service

In a statement here, he said that each and every word that KCR spoke on the financial status of the ailing corporation reeked of arrogance.  Mallu Bhatti reminded KCR that strike is the fundamental right of workers and no one had the right to snatch it away from them.

The Congress leader said that KCR appeared not bothered about the inconvenience being caused to the people at large on account of the strike. It was unfortunate that KCR appeared power-drunk and was wearing his feudal nature on his sleeve. “KCR came out in his true colours after the TRS won Huzurnagar byelection,” he said.

He took exception to KCR describing the strike of the TSRTC employees as mindless and senseless.
Referring to the High Court order on TSRTC workers strike, he said he had fully supported its line of argument. The government has a responsibility to create proper infrastructure for the employees to work properly.

TAGS
Congress Legislature Party r Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka TSRTC employees KCR TSRTC TSRTC strike
