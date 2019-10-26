Home States Telangana

One more TSRTC driver dies of heart attack in Nalgonda

A resident of Rahmathnagar street in Nalgonda town, Jameel was working as driver at the Narketpally RTC bus depot.

Published: 26th October 2019 05:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th October 2019 05:28 AM   |  A+A-

Police arrest protesters who staged a road blockade in Nalgonda on Friday

By Express News Service

NALGONDA: Yet another TSRTC driver died due to cardiac arrest, as the strike by the employees entered its 21st day on Friday. The deceased Jameel, 42, was reportedly watching CM K Chandrasekhar Rao’s press meet on the strike when he suffered from the heart stroke. According to family members, he was deeply disturbed by the CM’s refusal to look into the issues raised by TSRTC workers.

A resident of Rahmathnagar street in Nalgonda town, Jameel was working as a driver at the Narketpally RTC bus depot. Though his family took him to the hospital soon after he complained of chest pain, he died in the wee hours of Friday while undergoing treatment. After receiving the news, leaders of various organisations including employees’ unions, Telangana Vidyavanthula Vedika and the MRPS rushed to the hospital. Their request for a procession with Jameel’s body was denied by the police. The body was later taken to his residence.

Meanwhile, the family members of the deceased, numerous RTC employees and others took out a rally from the bus stand to Jameel’s house. They also staged a road blockade near the Subhash Statue. The police arrested Vidyavanthula Vedika leader P Saidhulu and a few other leaders amid the protest.

Left parties to intensify protests in support of strike
Khammam: The Left parties have decided to intensify their protests in support of the RTC employees’ strike. As part of this, the leaders organised rallies and a relay hunger strike in Khammam and Kothagudem. Addressing the gathering, CPM district secretary Nunna Nageswara Rao accused Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao of playing mind games just so that he can privatise RTC

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
TSRTC driver TSRTC CM KCR TSRTC workers Telangana Vidyavanthula Vedika
India Matters
A shopkeeper named Nathiya stated that Parvatham has been living in the temple for the past eight years. (Photo | ANI)
Beggar found outside temple with Rs 12,000, 2 lakh in bank a/c in Puducherry
Workers give finishing touches to the shrine of Sikh spiritual leader Guru Nanak Dev, in Kartarpur. (File Photo | AP)
Kartarpur Corridor double-edged sword for Indo-Pak ties: Experts
For representation purposes (File Photo | PTI)
India among fastest-growing economies: Govt on Moody's negative ratings
Rajinikanth ( File Photo / PTI)
Efforts being made to paint me & Thiruvalluvar with 'saffron': Rajinikanth

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
RIP TN Seshan: The man who cleaned up India's election
Students protest outside JNU. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Delhi: Students stage protest outside JNU over fee hike, dress code
Gallery
Hundreds of students protested near the Jawaharlal Nehru University here on Monday against the administration's 'anti-students' policy. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Water cannons to broken barricades: Delhi Police, JNU students clash as protests over fee hike turn violent
Along with Rangana Herath, Umar Gul and Yuzvendra Chahal, the list also includes a player each from Argentina and Luxembourg! (Photos | Agencies)
Deepak Chahar hattrick: Here are Top 10 bowling figures in T20I cricket with Rashid Khan, Yuzvendra Chahal and others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp