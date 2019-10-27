Home States Telangana

Chigurupati murder: Telangana HC quashes accused police’s plea

After hearing both sides, Justice Naveen Rao held that the disciplinary proceedings and criminal proceedings operated in two different fields.

Published: 27th October 2019 07:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th October 2019 07:44 AM   |  A+A-

Telangana High Court, Hyderabad High Court

Telangana High Court ( Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a setback to the three accused police officers in the crime committed by prime accused K Rakesh Reddy, who had illegally murdered NRI businessman Dr Jayaram Chigurupati on Jan 31 this year, the Telangana High Court dismissed the petitions filed by the officers challenging the charge memo proceedings issued by the Director-General of Police for having departmental proceedings against them for their involvement in the case.

“Fundamentally, it is a settled principle of law that disciplinary action should not be stopped merely because a criminal case is pending and should be concluded as expeditiously as possible. Petitioners should cooperate in early conclusion of disciplinary proceedings”, the Court noted.

Justice P Naveen Rao was passing this order recently in petitions filed separately by DSP S Malla Reddy, police inspectors M Rambabu and S Srinivasulu, who were now placed under suspension, seeking direction to the disciplinary authority to defer conduct of departmental proceedings against them till the conclusion of the trial in the above case.

The petitioners’ counsels contended that the nature of charge in the departmental proceedings was similar to that of the allegations made in criminal proceedings and, therefore, disciplinary authority ought to have deferred conducting departmental proceedings till conclusion of trial in the case. 

On the other hand, the government counsel contended that there was no bar in conducting departmental proceedings because the accused were also involved in criminal proceedings.

After hearing both sides, Justice Naveen Rao held that the disciplinary proceedings and criminal proceedings operated in two different fields.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Jayaram Chigurupati Telangana High Court Telangana murder
India Matters
A shopkeeper named Nathiya stated that Parvatham has been living in the temple for the past eight years. (Photo | ANI)
Beggar found outside temple with Rs 12,000, 2 lakh in bank a/c in Puducherry
Workers give finishing touches to the shrine of Sikh spiritual leader Guru Nanak Dev, in Kartarpur. (File Photo | AP)
Kartarpur Corridor double-edged sword for Indo-Pak ties: Experts
For representation purposes (File Photo | PTI)
India among fastest-growing economies: Govt on Moody's negative ratings
Rajinikanth ( File Photo / PTI)
Efforts being made to paint me & Thiruvalluvar with 'saffron': Rajinikanth

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
RIP TN Seshan: The man who cleaned up India's election
Students protest outside JNU. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Delhi: Students stage protest outside JNU over fee hike, dress code
Gallery
Hundreds of students protested near the Jawaharlal Nehru University here on Monday against the administration's 'anti-students' policy. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Water cannons to broken barricades: Delhi Police, JNU students clash as protests over fee hike turn violent
Along with Rangana Herath, Umar Gul and Yuzvendra Chahal, the list also includes a player each from Argentina and Luxembourg! (Photos | Agencies)
Deepak Chahar hattrick: Here are Top 10 bowling figures in T20I cricket with Rashid Khan, Yuzvendra Chahal and others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp