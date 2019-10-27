Home States Telangana

‘Dear KTR uncle, this colony needs your help’: Little activists write to Telangana leaders

The kids took up the initiative as part of a five-month-long campaign, where the township has been launching a unique initiative to highlight their plight every week.

Published: 27th October 2019 08:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th October 2019 08:21 AM   |  A+A-

Children of Alkapoori township with postcards bearing their requests.

Children of Alkapoori township with postcards bearing their requests. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: “Will uncle, aunty help us get drinking water?” Several young residents of Alkapoori township in Hyderabad have questions for the State’s leaders. The little activists wrote close to 600 postcards en masse this past week, directed at Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, CM K Chandrasekhar Rao, MAUD Minister KT Rama Rao, and HMWSSB MD Dana Kishore.

Their township has been deprived off a drinking water connection for the last five years.

The kids took up the initiative as part of a five-month-long campaign, where the township has been launching a unique initiative to highlight their plight every week.

This week, they gathered at the neighbourhood park and wrote down as to why they wanted the government to urgently supply water to them. “Dear Governor Madam,” 10-year-old Vaanmayi wrote, “Please help us with clean drinking water. We are suffering since five years.” Young Sreekaran, meanwhile, directed his concerns to ‘KTR Uncle’.

He had this to say: “Dear KTR Uncle, this colony needs your help. We have been waiting for water for many days. We hope you help us sir.”

Meanwhile, residents are now suspecting that the officials have been stalling the project for the benefit of the local mafia. “We have been running this campaign since June. Yet the officials have made no move,” said Manoj Kumar, a resident.

