No more delays in 2BHK scheme work, Telangana ministers tell officials

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana government has directed the State Housing Department and the GHMC to speed up the construction of the double bedroom houses in the State. In order to review the progress of the 2BHK houses that are in various stages of construction across the State, Housing Minister V Prashanth Reddy, MAUD Minister KT Rama Rao and Animal Husbandry Minister T Srinivas Yadav held a meeting on Saturday at the Pragathi Bhavan, with the district collectors and other senior officials of departments concerned. In the meeting, the ministers directed the officials to speed up the works without any further delays.

Minister KT Rama Rao informed the Housing Minister that works were going at a brisk pace for the one lakh houses in GHMC limits, with nearly 70 per cent of construction works already completed. As of the remaining 30 per cent, the officials were told to speed up the works. They were also urged to speed up other works such as laying of stormwater drains, sewerage lines, street lights, roads, etc.

It was decided in the meeting that the housing constructions taken up in Hyderabad should be completed on priority. The officials were asked to see that beneficiaries who had given up their lands for 2BHK houses receive them on priority. For the houses that have been completed under the Jawaharlal Nehru National Urban Renewal Mission and the Valmiki Ambedkar Awas Yojana schemes in the city, the list of beneficiaries will be finalised in a month. The ministers also reviewed the scheme’s progress in other parts of the State. They asked the district collectors and the housing department officials to maintain transparency while choosing beneficiaries.