‘State government should purchase damaged crops’: Telangana Congress leader T Jeevan Reddy

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: “AS the State’s farmers lost a large quantity of standing crops due to unseasonal rains lashing Telangana since the last few days, it is necessary that the State government come to their rescue and purchase their damaged crops,” said Congress MLC T Jeevan Reddy.

Reddy on Saturday wrote a letter to the chief minister, requesting him to open special purchasing centres in all the rain-affected districts to purchase crops damaged in the rain. The unseasonal rains battered the fields just as farmers were getting ready for harvest.