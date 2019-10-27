TSRTC strike to go on as talks only provide more ammo for battle

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Despite a three-hour discussion between the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) management and workers’ unions on Saturday, the standoff continues, with each side blaming the other for the impasse. In all probability, the state’s public will continue to suffer with a public transport system that has been paralysed for more than three weeks now.

“The talks were eyewash, a mere attempt to fool the court and the public,” said TSRTC Joint Action Committee (JAC) convenor Ashwathama Reddy, referring to the Telangana High Court’s October 18 order which said talks between the two groups must be held by October 28. “(The TSRTC management) set the agenda for the talks on only the 21 demands that the HC mentioned in its order. They conveniently ignored the court asking them to cover all other issues as well.”

ALSO READ | TSRTC strike explainer: Here's all you need to know

The court listed these 21 demands as ones that don’t have financial implications, he pointed out, accusing the government of “interpreting the order as it wished”.

The TSRTC management, meanwhile, dismissed these allegations and blamed the JAC for turning up late for the talks. “As per the HC order, 21 demands were listed, and we wanted discussions on them. But they (unions) wanted discussions on all demands, including a merger. When we said that had not been mentioned in the order, they refused to proceed with the talks despite several requests from our end,” said Sunil Sharma, TSRTC’s interim MD. He added that the TSRTC JAC promised to return for talks after consulting its members, but did not show up.

The union leaders, meanwhile, alleged that the negotiations were held in an “undemocratic” manner.

This was the first time talks were initiated since the JAC declared an indefinite strike from October 5, seeking a merger of the corporation with the state government.

The unions were represented by the TSRTC JAC - Ashwathama Reddy, Telangana Mazdoor Union, Raji Reddy from the Employees Union, VS Rao from the Staff and Workers Federation, and K Vasudeva Rao from the Staffers Union. The TSRTC management was represented by Transport Commissioner Sandeep Kumar Sultania and TSRTC interim managing director Sunil Sharma.

After the talks, union leaders said the negotiations were held in an “undemocratic” manner. “There was such a large security deployment. When we entered, they got a senior official, DCP Sumathi, to take away our phones and embarrass us. They also deployed guards to follow us wherever we went. These are nothing but undemocratic acts,” said Ashwathama Reddy.

Chalo Collectorate on Mon

The unions plan to hold a ‘Chalo Collectorate’ program on Monday to gherao and include collectorate officials. On Wednesday, October 30, they will hold a massive public meeting at Saroornagar.