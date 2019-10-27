Wet run of seventh pump house of KLIS successful

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Yet in another milestone in the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme (KLIS), a successful wet run of the underground Gayatri pump house (Laxmipur pump house) began on Saturday. The wet run of the seventh and final pump was successfully conducted from 9.50 am to 11.30 am today.

The pump lifted water from the underground pumping station to a height of 111 metres for over one hour 40 minutes. With this, all the seven pumps in the world’s biggest pump house came into full utilisation.

Gayatri pump house was constructed under package-8 of the KLIS by Megha Engineering and Infrastructures Limited (MEIL) with a pumping capacity of 3 tmcft water daily. The first pump (pump number 5) of the Gayatri pump house started on August 11. Later, three more pumps started in August itself. Another pump was operated in September and two more pumps were started functioning in October.

The wet run of all the seven pumps were successful, according to a release from the MEIL.

Each pump has 139 MW capacity and MEIL has created a world record by executing the biggest pump house in the world, the release added. Each machine of the pump weighs 2,300 tonnes and pumps 2 tmcft water daily. The pump house is located 407 feet underneath.