Fasting CPI leader shifted to NIMS hospital

Sambasiva Rao recalled that he, as an MLA, had supported indefinite fast undertaken by K Chandrasekhar Rao during separate Telangana movement.

Nizam Institute of Medical Sciences. (Image courtesy to http://nims.ap.nic.in/)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: CPI State assistant secretary and former MLA Sambhasiva Rao, who began an indefinite fast at Makhdhoom Bhavan two days ago in support of the striking TSRTC employees, was forcefully shifted to NIMS hospital by security personnel in the wee hours of Monday. 

Around 1.30 am about 30 to 40 security personnel barged into Makhdhoom Bhavan and forcefully took Sambhasiva Rao away in a waiting vehicle. Security personnel claimed that Rao’s health was deteriorating hence he was shifted to the NIMS hospital.

Meanwhile, Sambasiva Rao claimed that he is continuing his fast in the hospital. He condemned the police action and claimed that though he was healthy, the police to break his fast shifted him to the hospital. “Telangana people will not appreciate if KCR tries to establish police rule in the State,” he warned. 
Sambasiva Rao recalled that he, as an MLA, had supported indefinite fast undertaken by K Chandrasekhar Rao during separate Telangana movement.

CPI national executive member K Narayana also criticised the government action and stated that Sambhasiva Rao was fasting peacefully at party headquarters without causing inconvenience to anyone and arresting him was illegal and undemocratic. 

