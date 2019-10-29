Home States Telangana

Hard lessons from Huzurnagar for Congress unit in Telangana

For the state party unit to get out of the rut, it needs a die-hard Congressman who is a people’s person, is accessible to the cadre and is not parachuted from the top.

Published: 29th October 2019 05:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th October 2019 05:17 AM   |  A+A-

TPCC chief N Uttam Kumar Reddy speaks during an election campaign meeting in Huzurnagar (File Photo |EPS)

By Ch v m Krishna Rao
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: While the performance of the Congress or the other regional parties like the NCP and the Jannayak Janta Party in the recent Assembly polls in two states was more than satisfactory, how did the Congress manage to lose its sitting Huzurnagar Assembly seat bypoll in Telangana by a huge margin? When octogenarian Sharad Pawar was able to give a tough fight to the BJP-Shiv Sena combine in Maharashtra and septuagenarian Bhupinder Singh Hooda did it in Haryana, why did Uttam Kumar Reddy (57) hand over the seat on a golden platter to the ruling TRS?

That interim Congress president Sonia Gandhi’s ill health will not permit her to go on whirlwind poll campaigns and Rahul Gandhi won’t be as active as he has resigned as party president, are well known. Equally well understood is the lack of financial support for fighting elections from the party’s central unit. Yet, Congressmen have found workarounds and were able to make decent gains in the by-elections across India as well.

So, why did it cave-in at Huzurnagar, a seat held by the party ever since the constituency was carved out in 2009? At every conceivable opportunity, Congress leaders harp on the fact that the Telangana State was carved out of Andhra Pradesh because of Sonia Gandhi’s (as UPA chairperson) determination to do so. Yet, the party apparatus is clearly incapable of converting the goodwill into votes. It’s time the Congress looks inward to understand its failings and craft a suitable way forward.

Remember Huzurnagar was vacated by the Congress state unit chief Uttam Kumar Reddy after he won the Nalgonda Lok Sabha seat. Reddy tried to keep the seat in his pocket by getting the party to field his wife from Huzurnagar, but voters thought otherwise. Though he got the plum post four years ago, he has failed in forging unity among party leaders and reviving the Congress at the grassroots level.

Despite a series of reverses, including losing seats considered Congress citadels, the party’s leaders don’t appear to have learnt any lessons. For, many of them are in some kind of la-la land, as they still behave as if they continue to hold the reins of power. Dissidence is in their bloodstream as is their belief that votes can be bought. Among their major follies is the failure to generate confidence among the people about their alternative programme to raise the common man’s quality of life. Merely criticising Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao as they do for everything will not do. Second, they point fingers at the electronic voting machines (EVMs) for their losses, conveniently ignoring their party’s victories elsewhere using EVMs. Thirdly, they claim they could not match the TRS’ money power. Which brings us to the question, do the Congress leaders in the state think they will ever come to power.

No party can stay in power forever. If the leaders were to introspect, they will admit they have stopped mingling with the people, taking up the common man’s issues and fighting for his rights. Instead, they prefer surfacing only during the poll time.

A joke doing the rounds after the Huzurnagar humiliation is that the Congress appears to be strong at only three places — Gandhi Bhavan, Golconda Hotel and Golconda Resorts. That is where they meet, discuss and then disperse. Alas, these three locations are not Assembly constituencies, so the question of winning them does not arise, the joke goes.

For the state party unit to get out of the rut, it needs a die-hard Congressman who is a people’s person, is accessible to the cadre and is not parachuted from the top. In short, a leader like the late Y S Rajasekhara Reddy. He was responsible for the Congress retaining power for a consecutive second term not only in united Andhra but also at the Centre. If the Central leadership does not apply itself to the task of revamping the state unit, it can forget the possibility of capturing power in a state that undeniably owes its birth to Sonia Gandhi.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Congress NCP Jannayak Janta Party JJP Huzurnagar Assembly BJP Shiv Sena Uttam Kumar Reddy TRS Sonia Gandhi Rahul Gandhi
India Matters
A shopkeeper named Nathiya stated that Parvatham has been living in the temple for the past eight years. (Photo | ANI)
Beggar found outside temple with Rs 12,000, 2 lakh in bank a/c in Puducherry
Workers give finishing touches to the shrine of Sikh spiritual leader Guru Nanak Dev, in Kartarpur. (File Photo | AP)
Kartarpur Corridor double-edged sword for Indo-Pak ties: Experts
For representation purposes (File Photo | PTI)
India among fastest-growing economies: Govt on Moody's negative ratings
Rajinikanth ( File Photo / PTI)
Efforts being made to paint me & Thiruvalluvar with 'saffron': Rajinikanth

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
RIP TN Seshan: The man who cleaned up India's election
Students protest outside JNU. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Delhi: Students stage protest outside JNU over fee hike, dress code
Gallery
Hundreds of students protested near the Jawaharlal Nehru University here on Monday against the administration's 'anti-students' policy. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Water cannons to broken barricades: Delhi Police, JNU students clash as protests over fee hike turn violent
Along with Rangana Herath, Umar Gul and Yuzvendra Chahal, the list also includes a player each from Argentina and Luxembourg! (Photos | Agencies)
Deepak Chahar hattrick: Here are Top 10 bowling figures in T20I cricket with Rashid Khan, Yuzvendra Chahal and others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp