Release of water: Sri Ram Sagar Project officials to lodge protest against Babli engineers

The inflows still did not stop, widening the waterspread in the backwaters, and further submerging lands in Nanded district of Maharashtra.

Published: 29th October 2019 04:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th October 2019 04:55 AM   |  A+A-

Sri Ram Sagar Project. (File Photo |EPS)

By Express News Service

NIZAMABAD: THE Sri Ram Sagar Project (SRSP) engineers have decided to lodge a strong protest against their Babli counterparts’ decision to release water downstream to SRSP without warning. Last Saturday, SRSP engineers faced a difficult time because of the sudden and huge discharge of water from Babli without any communication. 

Though there were huge inflows into the Godavari upstream of Babli, no communication was sent to SRSP engineers after 3 pm. Assuming that there will be no more inflows, the engineers shut the gates at about 6.30 pm. When water kept arriving, the engineers opened the gates once again at 9.30 pm. The inflows still did not stop, widening the water spread in the backwaters, and further submerging lands in Nanded district of Maharashtra.

Alarmed, two engineers from Nanded Irrigation Department rushed to SRSP and urged the engineers to release water downstream, in order to reduce the area of submergence. Nanded district administration also got in touch with SRSP engineers.SRSP Superintending Engineer (SE) G Srinivas Reddy told Express that he had decided to submit the details of the incident to the higher authorities, and ask them to write to Babli engineers for proper communication regarding as and when they release additional water downstream of the Godavari river.

