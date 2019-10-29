Telangana High Court quashes Telangana Vidyarthi Vedika , Telangana Praja Front leaders’ wives’ pleas 

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A division bench of the Telangana High Court on Monday dismissed the habeas corpus petition filed by the wives of two detenues — Telangana Praja Front (TPF) leader Nalamasa Krishna and Telangana Vidyarthi Vedika (TVV) leader Bandari Maddileti, seeking to produce them in the court.

While dismissing the petition, the bench said that as per the SC verdict, the high courts have limitations in dealing with habeas corpus petitions. The bench granted liberty to the petitioners to approach appropriate courts seeking compensation if their civil rights have been violated.

On October 15, the two were arrested at TPF office for alleged links with the Maoist party. A habeas corpus petition was filed. The HC was informed that the judicial magistrate concerned had already passed an order sending the detenues to judicial remand.