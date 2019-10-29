Home States Telangana

Tension in Khammam as TSRTC woman conductor hangs herself

They placed her body in front of the district collector’s office, calling the government to account.

Published: 29th October 2019 05:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th October 2019 05:13 AM   |  A+A-

TSRTC STRIKE

RTC workers stage a rasta roko in front of the Khammam collectorate with the body of Neerja, the conductor who killed herself on Monday

By Express News Service

KHAMMAM: In another tragic incident in the 24-day-old TSRTC strike, a woman conductor of Sattupalli depot ended her life by hanging at her house in Kavirajnagar here on Monday, apparently worried about the possibility of losing her job and the corporation shutting shop.

The news of her suicide spread like wildfire across the state at a time when workers were picketing district collectors’ offices as part of their agitation against the government for what they term its callous attitude towards ending the deadlock.

Tension prevailed at the collector’s office in Khammam and at Sattupalli depot after the employees came to know that B Neerja, 35, chose to escape from the possibility of the TSRTC being wound up. The employees raised slogans against the government, blaming it for her death. They placed her body in front of the district collector’s office, calling the government to account.

Neerja’s husband Rajasekhar, who works as a supervisor at a granite factory in Khammam, said the strike had crushed her morale, and ever since the strike began on October 5, she was constantly worried that she might lose her job. “My wife ended her life because of the government’s irresponsible attitude,” he said.

This is the second such incident in Khammam district. Days ago, D Srinivas Reddy, a bus driver of Khammam depot, committed suicide by setting himself on fire at his residence in Rapartinagar.

For nearly four hours, employees resisted police attempts to shift Neerja’s body to the hospital. Fierce augments broke out, and the police and the employees jostled with each other. It was only after the employees and their family members relented that the police shifted the body to the hospital for a post-mortem examination.

Earlier, TSRTC employees and activists of Opposition political parties held a procession from Yellendu crossroads to the collector’s office along with Neerja’s body.

After talking to the employees and Neerja’s family members, the collector announced an ex-gratia of Rs 7.95 lakh to the victim’s kin, and also promised her husband a double-bedroom house, a government job, and three acres of land. 

A similar agitation took place in Sattupalli, where Neerja worked. On learning about her death, hundreds of employees blocked the Khammam-Rajahmundry highway. They broke the windowpanes of RTC buses and tried to attack the divisional manager of Sattupalli depot, but he managed to escape. Vehicular traffic on the highway was held up for hours.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
TSRTC strike woman conductor TSRTC TSRTC employees Khammam-Rajahmundry highway
India Matters
A shopkeeper named Nathiya stated that Parvatham has been living in the temple for the past eight years. (Photo | ANI)
Beggar found outside temple with Rs 12,000, 2 lakh in bank a/c in Puducherry
Workers give finishing touches to the shrine of Sikh spiritual leader Guru Nanak Dev, in Kartarpur. (File Photo | AP)
Kartarpur Corridor double-edged sword for Indo-Pak ties: Experts
For representation purposes (File Photo | PTI)
India among fastest-growing economies: Govt on Moody's negative ratings
Rajinikanth ( File Photo / PTI)
Efforts being made to paint me & Thiruvalluvar with 'saffron': Rajinikanth

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
RIP TN Seshan: The man who cleaned up India's election
Students protest outside JNU. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Delhi: Students stage protest outside JNU over fee hike, dress code
Gallery
Hundreds of students protested near the Jawaharlal Nehru University here on Monday against the administration's 'anti-students' policy. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Water cannons to broken barricades: Delhi Police, JNU students clash as protests over fee hike turn violent
Along with Rangana Herath, Umar Gul and Yuzvendra Chahal, the list also includes a player each from Argentina and Luxembourg! (Photos | Agencies)
Deepak Chahar hattrick: Here are Top 10 bowling figures in T20I cricket with Rashid Khan, Yuzvendra Chahal and others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp