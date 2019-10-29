Tension in Khammam as TSRTC woman conductor hangs herself

By Express News Service

KHAMMAM: In another tragic incident in the 24-day-old TSRTC strike, a woman conductor of Sattupalli depot ended her life by hanging at her house in Kavirajnagar here on Monday, apparently worried about the possibility of losing her job and the corporation shutting shop.

The news of her suicide spread like wildfire across the state at a time when workers were picketing district collectors’ offices as part of their agitation against the government for what they term its callous attitude towards ending the deadlock.

Tension prevailed at the collector’s office in Khammam and at Sattupalli depot after the employees came to know that B Neerja, 35, chose to escape from the possibility of the TSRTC being wound up. The employees raised slogans against the government, blaming it for her death. They placed her body in front of the district collector’s office, calling the government to account.

Neerja’s husband Rajasekhar, who works as a supervisor at a granite factory in Khammam, said the strike had crushed her morale, and ever since the strike began on October 5, she was constantly worried that she might lose her job. “My wife ended her life because of the government’s irresponsible attitude,” he said.

This is the second such incident in Khammam district. Days ago, D Srinivas Reddy, a bus driver of Khammam depot, committed suicide by setting himself on fire at his residence in Rapartinagar.

For nearly four hours, employees resisted police attempts to shift Neerja’s body to the hospital. Fierce augments broke out, and the police and the employees jostled with each other. It was only after the employees and their family members relented that the police shifted the body to the hospital for a post-mortem examination.

Earlier, TSRTC employees and activists of Opposition political parties held a procession from Yellendu crossroads to the collector’s office along with Neerja’s body.

After talking to the employees and Neerja’s family members, the collector announced an ex-gratia of Rs 7.95 lakh to the victim’s kin, and also promised her husband a double-bedroom house, a government job, and three acres of land.

A similar agitation took place in Sattupalli, where Neerja worked. On learning about her death, hundreds of employees blocked the Khammam-Rajahmundry highway. They broke the windowpanes of RTC buses and tried to attack the divisional manager of Sattupalli depot, but he managed to escape. Vehicular traffic on the highway was held up for hours.