Home States Telangana

Veteran journalist and former editor Chakravarthula Raghavachari passes away in Hyderabad

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, and TDP chief and former chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu expressed grief over his death.

Published: 29th October 2019 05:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th October 2019 05:19 AM   |  A+A-

Chakravarthula Raghavachari

C Raghavachari (File Photo |EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Prominent journalist and former editor of CPI-run daily Visalaandhra, Chakravarthula Raghavachari passed away after a brief illness in a city-based private hospital around 3 am on Monday. He was 80. He is survived by his wife C Jyotsana and daughter Dr C Anupama. He had been suffering from age-related ailments for some time now and was admitted to a private hospital in Hyderabad last week.
Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, and TDP chief and former chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu expressed grief over his death.

His body was kept in the CPI state headquarters Makhdhoom Bhavan and later taken to the Visalaandhra office in Vijayawada for party functionaries and other people to pay their last respects. As per Raghavachari’s wish, his body will be handed over to Siddhartha Medical College, Vijayawada, for medical students to conduct research.

Raghavachari was considered one of the most distinguished journalists who worked for Visalaandhra as its editor for over 30 years. He was born on September 10, 1939, into a traditional Sri Vaishnava family at Satapuram village of Palakurthi Mandal in the Jangaon Taluqa of Warangal, presently Jangaon district. He was well-versed in Sanskrit, Urdu, Telugu and English.

Raghavachari began his career as a student union leader in CPI’s All India Students Federation and worked as its state (then united AP) president. A voracious reader and a prolific writer, he later joined Visalaandhra, and in a short span of time, rose to become its editor. Besides working as the editor of Visalaandhra for more than 30 years from 1972, Raghavachari served as chairman of the CPI State Control Commission and was a member of the CPI National Control Commission. A down-to-earth person, Raghavachari was known for his in-depth knowledge on a wide array of subjects, and his punchy editorials bore testimony to it.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
CPI Visalaandhra Chakravarthula Raghavachari CM KCR YS Jagan Mohan Reddy TDP N Chandrababu Naidu
India Matters
A shopkeeper named Nathiya stated that Parvatham has been living in the temple for the past eight years. (Photo | ANI)
Beggar found outside temple with Rs 12,000, 2 lakh in bank a/c in Puducherry
Workers give finishing touches to the shrine of Sikh spiritual leader Guru Nanak Dev, in Kartarpur. (File Photo | AP)
Kartarpur Corridor double-edged sword for Indo-Pak ties: Experts
For representation purposes (File Photo | PTI)
India among fastest-growing economies: Govt on Moody's negative ratings
Rajinikanth ( File Photo / PTI)
Efforts being made to paint me & Thiruvalluvar with 'saffron': Rajinikanth

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
RIP TN Seshan: The man who cleaned up India's election
Students protest outside JNU. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Delhi: Students stage protest outside JNU over fee hike, dress code
Gallery
Hundreds of students protested near the Jawaharlal Nehru University here on Monday against the administration's 'anti-students' policy. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Water cannons to broken barricades: Delhi Police, JNU students clash as protests over fee hike turn violent
Along with Rangana Herath, Umar Gul and Yuzvendra Chahal, the list also includes a player each from Argentina and Luxembourg! (Photos | Agencies)
Deepak Chahar hattrick: Here are Top 10 bowling figures in T20I cricket with Rashid Khan, Yuzvendra Chahal and others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp