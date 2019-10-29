Why can’t you release Rs 47 crore to ease TSRTC standoff, Telangana High Court asks KCR government

R Rajasekhar Rao By

HYDERABAD: Pointing out that the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) authorities had already made decisions on all the issues before having talks with the trade unions, a division bench of the Telangana High Court on Monday directed the state advocate general (AG) to inform it by Tuesday about the government’s stand on: Immediate release of `47 crore to meet four minimum demands of the striking employees; the GHMC’s dues of `1,492 crore to the RTC; and the government’s reimbursement of medical bills and bus-pass dues to the tune of `2,475 crore to the RTC. The bench also asked the AG to verify the figures with the finance department and check whether the union leaders’ claims on it were correct.

“Our intention is that the main demand to merge the corporation with the government be kept on the backburner... The corporation itself agreed that it is able to run only 4,000 buses as against the requirement of 10,000, and as a result, the people are the worst sufferers... The state cannot say that it cannot allocate budget as the financial position is precarious. Can’t the state come forward to aid the TSRTC by releasing an amount of `47 crore to meet four minimum demands?” the court asked.

“As per the Supreme Court judgments, high courts have powers under Article 226 of the Constitution to deal with issues when human rights are violated. Now it is an issue between the state and high court,” the bench, comprising Chief Justice Raghvendra Singh Chauhan and Justice A Abhishek Reddy, added.

“TSRTC employees have been conducting strikes for more than 40 years. Once the routes are privatised, the people will not face any problem for transportation, especially during examinations and festivals,” a top official in the government said, adding that same was conveyed to the government. Convinced by the argument, the government has decided to privatise the routes.

There is another benefit in giving route permits to private players. “The RTC’s dues to diesel bunks have piled up and they may not provide diesel to RTC buses anymore. So, the operation of RTC buses will grind to a halt any moment, strike or no strike. This will add more problems to the public.

Last resort?

The sources in the government further said the RTC may be declared as a non-performing asset (NPA) by bankers shortly. With this, there is no option before the government except privatising the routes, they claimed.