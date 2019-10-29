Home States Telangana

‘Yadadri temple will be opened for public in February’, announces CM KCR

1,008 Kunda Maha Sudarsana Yagam to mark the inauguration

Published: 29th October 2019 05:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th October 2019 05:35 AM   |  A+A-

CM KCR speaks during Chinna Jeeyar Swamy’s birthday celebrations at his ashram in Muchintal, Shamshabad on Monday

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao said that the renovated Yadagirigutta main temple would be opened for public in February. Participating in the birthday celebrations of Chinna Jeeyar Swamy in Muchintal in Shamshabad on Monday, the chief minister said that 1,008 Kunda Maha Sudarsana Yagam would be conducted marking the inauguration of the renovated Yadadri temple.

The chief minister said that religious personalities from all Vaishnava Peethams across the globe, including Chinna Jeeyar Swamy, would be invited for the Maha Sudarsana Yagam. 

Stating that during his recent visit to Srirangam he had invited the priests to participate in the Sudarsana Yagam, the chief minister said: “I told them that if necessary two flights will be arranged for them to come to Yadadri daily from Srirangam.” 

The chief minister also extended an open invitation to the public to come and participate in the inauguration of the renovated temple.  

Chandrasekhar Rao further said that the inauguration of a huge statue of Pedda Jeeyar Swamy at Shamshabad will be another major programme, which he will be attending as a ‘servant’. He also said that the Haindava Dharma has so much power in it. 

Jeeyar Swamy presented a book titled “Satya Sankalpa”, a biography of Pedda Jeeyar Sway, to the chief minister.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
K Chandrasekhar Rao Yadagirigutta Yadagirigutta main temple Chinna Jeeyar Swamy Satya Sankalpa
India Matters
A shopkeeper named Nathiya stated that Parvatham has been living in the temple for the past eight years. (Photo | ANI)
Beggar found outside temple with Rs 12,000, 2 lakh in bank a/c in Puducherry
Workers give finishing touches to the shrine of Sikh spiritual leader Guru Nanak Dev, in Kartarpur. (File Photo | AP)
Kartarpur Corridor double-edged sword for Indo-Pak ties: Experts
For representation purposes (File Photo | PTI)
India among fastest-growing economies: Govt on Moody's negative ratings
Rajinikanth ( File Photo / PTI)
Efforts being made to paint me & Thiruvalluvar with 'saffron': Rajinikanth

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
RIP TN Seshan: The man who cleaned up India's election
Students protest outside JNU. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Delhi: Students stage protest outside JNU over fee hike, dress code
Gallery
Hundreds of students protested near the Jawaharlal Nehru University here on Monday against the administration's 'anti-students' policy. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Water cannons to broken barricades: Delhi Police, JNU students clash as protests over fee hike turn violent
Along with Rangana Herath, Umar Gul and Yuzvendra Chahal, the list also includes a player each from Argentina and Luxembourg! (Photos | Agencies)
Deepak Chahar hattrick: Here are Top 10 bowling figures in T20I cricket with Rashid Khan, Yuzvendra Chahal and others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp