‘You’re ready to merge irrigation corporation, why not RTC?’, asks BJP national executive member N Indrasena Reddy

BJP national executive member N Indrasena Reddy (File Photo |EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Criticising Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao for his “adamant attitude” towards the striking TSRTC employees, BJP national executive member N Indrasena Reddy said that when KCR has no problem in merging irrigation corporation with the government then why is he objecting to TSRTC merger. 

Speaking to the media here on Monday, Indrasena Reddy said that during a public meeting in Huzurnagar, KCR announced that he would be merging the irrigation corporation with the government, but he is against the merger of RTC with the government. 

“The way KCR is handling the whole RTC issue is pointing towards a hidden agenda. If there is nothing to hide why he is adopting such a rude attitude towards the striking RTC workers?” he asked.
Accusing the chief minister of making false promises to the people of Huzurnagar during the recent public meeting, Indrasena Reddy stated that the chief minister during his visit to Huzurnagar in 2014 promised to construct 5,000 houses, but so far no step has been taken in that direction. 

“Similarly, the chief minister promised to set up an ESI Hospital in Huzurnagar. But Himachal Pradesh Governor Bandaru Dattatreya, when he was Union minister of state for labour, had written a letter to State government asking it to allot land for the purpose, but the chief minister did not act on the request and now he is making promise for the same,” he said.

The senior BJP leader stated that the chief minister announced `20 lakh for village development and `15 lakh for tandas, whereas similar announcements were made during his visit to Suryapet district in 2017, but so far the villages have not received any amount from the government.

