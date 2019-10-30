Home States Telangana

Asaduddin Owaisi blasts Centre for inviting EU MPs to Jammu & Kashmir

Criticising the members of the European Union who visited Jammu and Kashmir, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi said that the members suffered from ‘Islamophobia’ and were ‘Nazi lovers’. 

Published: 30th October 2019 05:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th October 2019 05:04 AM   |  A+A-

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi (Photo | Facebook/Asaduddin Owaisi)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Criticising the members of the European Union who visited Jammu and Kashmir, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi said that the members suffered from ‘Islamophobia’ and were ‘Nazi lovers’. 
Lashing out at the Central government, Owaisi said, “The world knows what is going on in Kashmir. MPs are coming in their private capacity and the PM meets them and says that the environment was conducive for investment. Is this your policy?”

Owaisi mocked Modi and said, “You visit various countries across the world, and yet you could not call an official delegation.” 

He further questioned the credentials of these politicians from the European Union and asked,” Who are they? They are people who hate Islam and love Adolf Hitler. Many MPs among them are fascists. What is the message you are giving to Kashmiri people,” the Hyderabad MP asked? 

Around 22 of the 27 members belong to far-right political parties such as Alternative for Germany (AfD) from Germany, Marine La Pen’s National Rally in France. The meeting has also been categorically labelled by European Union as private in nature, and was not, as earlier thought, official.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
European Union AIMIM AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi PM Central government Alternative for Germany Marine La Pen
India Matters
A shopkeeper named Nathiya stated that Parvatham has been living in the temple for the past eight years. (Photo | ANI)
Beggar found outside temple with Rs 12,000, 2 lakh in bank a/c in Puducherry
Workers give finishing touches to the shrine of Sikh spiritual leader Guru Nanak Dev, in Kartarpur. (File Photo | AP)
Kartarpur Corridor double-edged sword for Indo-Pak ties: Experts
For representation purposes (File Photo | PTI)
India among fastest-growing economies: Govt on Moody's negative ratings
Rajinikanth ( File Photo / PTI)
Efforts being made to paint me & Thiruvalluvar with 'saffron': Rajinikanth

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
RIP TN Seshan: The man who cleaned up India's election
Students protest outside JNU. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Delhi: Students stage protest outside JNU over fee hike, dress code
Gallery
Hundreds of students protested near the Jawaharlal Nehru University here on Monday against the administration's 'anti-students' policy. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Water cannons to broken barricades: Delhi Police, JNU students clash as protests over fee hike turn violent
Along with Rangana Herath, Umar Gul and Yuzvendra Chahal, the list also includes a player each from Argentina and Luxembourg! (Photos | Agencies)
Deepak Chahar hattrick: Here are Top 10 bowling figures in T20I cricket with Rashid Khan, Yuzvendra Chahal and others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp