Chaitanya Bharati Institute of Technology, Mahatma Gandhi Institute of Technology to return excess fee to students

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The managements of Chaitanya Bharati Institute of Technology (CBIT) and Mahatma Gandhi Institute of Technology (MGIT) will pay back the fee amount they collected in excess of the prescribed fee determined by Telangana Admission and Fee Regulatory Committee (TAFRC).

General Secretary of CBIT, V Srinivasa Rao said, “The High Court has given the order for repayment of excess fee which was collected over and above the norms of TAFRC during the yesteryear. It will be adjusted in the academic year of 2020-21.”

For the block period of 2016 to 2019, the TAFRC had fixed a fee of Rs 1,13,500 for CBIT and Rs 1 lakh for MGIT. However, the managements of CBIT and MGIT have been claiming that the TAFRC had fixed Rs 2 lakh for CBIT and Rs 1.60 lakh for MGIT.