Family’s fourth dengue death in a fortnight leaves newborn an orphan

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a span of 15 days, an entire family of four was wiped out due to dengue here. After a pregnant 29-year-old died of dengue at a private hospital in Secunderabad on Wednesday, it has come to light that three more members of her family from Mancherial also reportedly succumbed to dengue during the last fortnight.

Soni, who was brought to the hospital on October 28, was nine months pregnant and gave birth to a boy on Tuesday. “She died around 2.25 pm on Wednesday. Her baby was placed in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit immediately after birth. The boy is out of danger. The body of the mother has been sent to her native place. The boy was also discharged and the extended family has taken him to their hometown,” a source in the hospital said.

The dengue epidemic, which started about two months back, continues unabated. While the state government refuses to put out a formal statement of caution, the Telangana High Court has been demanding an explanation and reports from the Department of Public Health and remains unsatisfied with the action taken by the government on the issue.

The state health department was asked to form a high-level committee on October 24, which will appear in court on Thursday.

Mom succumbs day after giving birth

Soni’s six-year-old daughter, husband, and father-in-law were reportedly diagnosed with dengue in a span of 15 days. Her husband was the first to be diagnosed, followed by her father-in-law and then her daughter. They succumbed to the infection in the same order. Soni passed away on Wednesday, a day after giving birth to a boy