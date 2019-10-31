Many a precious life lost due to lack of trauma centres on highways

A Seshacharyulu By

Express News Service

NALGONDA: Telangana’s roads have been witness to a horrifying number of accidents and deaths over the years. In fact, in erstwhile Nalgonda district, a 181-km NH stretch from Dandu Malkapuram village of Choutuppal mandal to Sri Ramapuram village of Kodad mandal has already seen over hundred deaths or injuries this year, due to road accidents.

A significant number of these lives could have been saved -- if only there was a trauma centre nearby. This after, most of the local PHCs do not house an orthopedic or other specialists. Till date this year, 114 persons died and 320 persons were injured in 269 different road accidents in erstwhile Nalgonda.

In this regard, NRI J Sudheer had submitted several representations to both the Andhra, Telangana and Central governments, asking for trauma centres to be set up around highways. Speaking to TNIE, J Sudheer said: “The AP government set up about 70 trauma care centres near highways across the State. I have also met the Telangana health minister and made a similar request.”