Home States Telangana

Many a precious life lost due to lack of trauma centres on highways

In this regard, NRI J Sudheer had submitted several representations to both the Andhra, Telangana and Central governments, asking for trauma centres to be set up around highways

Published: 31st October 2019 05:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st October 2019 05:22 AM   |  A+A-

22 ‘Green Expressways’ have been planned across the country, with the highways ministry set to hold roadshows around the world to attract foreign investment.

For representational purpose only. (File photo | EPS)

By A Seshacharyulu
Express News Service

NALGONDA: Telangana’s roads have been witness to a horrifying number of accidents and deaths over the years. In fact, in erstwhile Nalgonda district, a 181-km NH stretch from Dandu Malkapuram village of Choutuppal mandal to Sri Ramapuram village of Kodad mandal has already seen over hundred deaths or injuries this year, due to road accidents.

A significant number of these lives could have been saved -- if only there was a trauma centre nearby. This after, most of the local PHCs do not house an orthopedic or other specialists. Till date this year, 114 persons died and 320 persons were injured in 269 different road accidents in erstwhile Nalgonda.

In this regard, NRI J Sudheer had submitted several representations to both the Andhra, Telangana and Central governments, asking for trauma centres to be set up around highways. Speaking to TNIE, J Sudheer said: “The AP government set up about 70 trauma care centres near highways across the State. I have also met the Telangana health minister and made a similar request.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Telangana Kodad mandal Choutuppal mandal Nalgonda AP government highways road accidents
India Matters
A shopkeeper named Nathiya stated that Parvatham has been living in the temple for the past eight years. (Photo | ANI)
Beggar found outside temple with Rs 12,000, 2 lakh in bank a/c in Puducherry
Workers give finishing touches to the shrine of Sikh spiritual leader Guru Nanak Dev, in Kartarpur. (File Photo | AP)
Kartarpur Corridor double-edged sword for Indo-Pak ties: Experts
For representation purposes (File Photo | PTI)
India among fastest-growing economies: Govt on Moody's negative ratings
Rajinikanth ( File Photo / PTI)
Efforts being made to paint me & Thiruvalluvar with 'saffron': Rajinikanth

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
RIP TN Seshan: The man who cleaned up India's election
Students protest outside JNU. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Delhi: Students stage protest outside JNU over fee hike, dress code
Gallery
Hundreds of students protested near the Jawaharlal Nehru University here on Monday against the administration's 'anti-students' policy. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Water cannons to broken barricades: Delhi Police, JNU students clash as protests over fee hike turn violent
Along with Rangana Herath, Umar Gul and Yuzvendra Chahal, the list also includes a player each from Argentina and Luxembourg! (Photos | Agencies)
Deepak Chahar hattrick: Here are Top 10 bowling figures in T20I cricket with Rashid Khan, Yuzvendra Chahal and others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp