Tanneeru Sriranga Rao assumes charge as Telangana State Electricity Regulatory Commission chairman

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Tanneeru Sriranga Rao assumed charge as the chairman of Telangana State Electricity Regulatory Commission (TSERC) here on Wednesday. Chief Secretary SK Joshi administered the oath. The newly-appointed members of ERC MD Manohar Raju (technical) and Bandaru Krishnaiah (finance) also assumed charge on Wednesday.

Special Chief Secretary (Energy) Ajay Misra and other officials were present on the occasion. The TSERC chairman and members will continue in office for three years or till they attain the age of 65. An advocate by profession, Sriranga Rao has been an active member of Telangana Advocates JAC.