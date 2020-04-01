74 Tablighi attendees are symptomatic

S Bachan Jeet Singh By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: After five deaths due to Covid-19 in a single day on Monday of those who attended a religious congregation in Delhi, the State government officials went on a hunt for others who attended the convention in mid-March. Also, the samples of 15 of those who took part in the prayers and who had already been quarantined tested positive on Tuesday.

The spike in the number of positive cases, all of them being those who attended the Markaz, came as a shock as the total positive cases in the State went up to 97. Of them, six have died and 14 have been discharged so far.

The officials and the police fanned out to different parts of the State identifying those who attended the congregation in Nizamuddin in Delhi and shifted 96 of them to quarantine centres. They included 74 from the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation area, who showed symptoms for Covid-19. The authorities have also identified 1,030 people as having attended Markaz meet from the State.

The patients who were picked up in Hyderabad have been admitted to Gandhi and Chest Hospitals by the Surveillance Teams formed by the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation.The Hyderabad residents, who were about 603 in number, returned home after the congregation and of whom, the officials on Tuesday found 74 having Covid-19 symptoms. Of the remaining people, 348 were sent for home quarantine.

These 74 persons were among the 603 persons who returned to Hyderabad. They include one section officer in Animal Husbandry Department from the Secretariat. After he was picked up, the GHMC officials disinfected the entire BRK Bhavan, which houses the Secretariat.

As many as 200 surveillance teams have traced 463 houses. But they could not find others as addresses were incomplete, but the search would continue on Wednesday.Charminar zone topped the list with 170 persons who attended the meet in Delhi, followed by Khairatabad 119, Secunderabad 60, Kukatpally 40, Serilingampally 22 and LB Nagar 16.

Meanwhile, Municipal Administration Minister KT Rama Rao said the State was identifying and quarantining all those who attended the Nizamuddin meeting.“We are also identifying those who came in contact with them,” he said. The Minister said though things have changed after the Nizamuddin flare-up, the State would soon come out of crisis. “I am quite hopeful that Telangana would be free of Covid-19,” he said.The Chief Minister is reviewing the situation constantly and appropriate measures are being taken to curb the spread of the virus, he said.