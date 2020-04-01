STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
90% Tablighi attendees identified in Telangana

The major concern of the police in tracing the attendees is the unavailability of their addresses and contact numbers.

People who came for ‘Jamat’, a religious gathering at Nizamuddin, being taken to LNJP hospital for COVID-19 test on Tuesday | pti

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Around 90 per cent of those who had travelled from Telangana to Delhi to attend the Nizamuddin Markaz have been identified, police said.

A police official said that around 900 citizens who had travelled to Delhi from across the State, including those from Nizamabad, Adilabad, Jagtial, Kothagudem, Nalgonda, Gadwal, and Khammam, have already been identified by the police. “We should be able to trace the other 10 per cent by Wednesday,” the police official said.

The major concern of the police in tracing the attendees is the unavailability of their addresses and contact numbers. However, it is learnt that the police and other officials concerned are tracing them by going through their travel history.

The official said, “They usually travel in groups of four or more. We are conducting our investigation based on that.” Taking into consideration the magnanimity of the exercise, various leaders across the State have been requesting the attendees to self-report.

“We request those who traveled to the congregation in Delhi to voluntarily come forward and report themselves,” Additional Director General of Police Jitender appealed to the attendees.  

Communal colour
Ever since the news of six Tablighi Jamaat members’ dying of Covid-19 and 24 of them testing positive broke out, netizens have been trying to give the incident a communal colour. Hashtags like #CoronaJihad, #TablighiShaitanKejriHaiwan have been trending on Twitter. There are around 20,000 tweets under these hashtags.

