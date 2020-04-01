Fire breaks out in Mulugu forest

By Express News Service

MULUGU: With the early onset of summer, a fire broke out in the forest area near Pamunuru and Mulkanpally in Mulugu district on Tuesday.

Speaking to Express, District Forest Officer (DFO) SV Pradeep Kumar Setty stated that 14 quick response teams with five fire watchers each were on high alert to combat forest fires.

“We have instructed the forest staff to prevent forest fires and have also taken additional precautionary measures. We have made additional arrangements to prevent further such incidents. The forest beat and section officers are also trying to minimise losses if fires occur,” he said.

According to forest officials, Mulugu district has the highest area of forests. With the help of Fire Alert System, based on satellite remote sensing technology, forest fires can be tracked.