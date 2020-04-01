STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

It's once-a-century health crisis: Dr Rahul Potluri

A huge advocate of social distancing, he describes Covid-19 as a problem we have not seen the likes of for over 100 years since, probably, the Spanish Flu.

Published: 01st April 2020 01:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st April 2020 01:09 PM   |  A+A-

Dr Rahul Potluri

By G S Vasu
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Even as the Centre is dispelling notions that the coronavirus lockdown will not extend beyond mid-April, acclaimed cardiologist Dr Rahul Potluri says the lockdown can be lifted if  “the number of deaths is not vastly increasing and if the system can cope with the number of new cases coming”, but not a day before that.

Scan the QR code
to watch the whole
interview at
youtu.be/PON9bxevzog

In a chat with The New Indian Express Editor G S Vasu, Dr Potluri, who works with the NHS in the UK and at KIMS, Hyderabad, and is a pioneer in using big data in healthcare research, hotly contests the findings of an MIT paper on the effect of heat on Covid-19.

“The MIT paper looking at temperature and the coronavirus is only an abstract, there is no full paper. They only looked at the cases that presented in early mid-March and they correlated this to temperatures. It is a purely computational model with correlation,” he explains.

Also reacting to the study that the virus has different virulent strains in different countries, Dr Potluri says, “this study just looked at genomic patterns of a few of the early cases.” A huge advocate of social distancing, he describes Covid-19 as a problem we have not seen the likes of for over 100 years since, probably, the Spanish Flu.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Dr Rahul Potluri Coronavirus Covid-19 COVID lockdown
India Matters
Let’s not make any mistake, coronavirus is very serious: Renowned cardiologist Rahul Potluri
Coronavirus lockdown: Community kitchens in Kerala deliver free food to needy at home
People who showed coronavirus symptoms being taken to various hospitals from Nizamuddin area in New Delhi on Monday March 30 2020. (Photo | Anil Shakya/EPS)
Over 1000 evacuated from Nizamuddin in Delhi, several being tested for coronavirus
Sachitra Munjuwani and Bhaveena Dharmesh feeding stray dogs at Ernakulam. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
Lockdown tales: These two women are feeding stray dogs in Kerala

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A health worker sanitises an area near Nizamuddin mosque after people who attended the religious congregation at Tabligh-e-Jamaats Markaz tested postive for COVID-19 in New Delhi on Wednesday April 1 2020. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Coronavirus: Tamil Nadu confirms 110 new cases, global count crosses 8.7 lakhs
Lockdown Tales: This Chennai woman is selflessly distributing food packets to the poor
Gallery
Former Australian spinner Shane Warne picked Sourav Ganguly as the skipper of his greatest Indian XI. The 50-year-old nominated his greatest Indian XI during an Instagram Live session and picked only the players he played against in his career. (Photo | A
Sourav Ganguly to Virender Sehwag: Check out Australian legend Shane Warne's greatest Indian XI
Before you make fun of your friends and family members over their birthday, remember some dashing personalities were also born on this day.
Born on April 1: Former Vice President Hamid Ansari to WWE star Randy Orton, celebrities, VIPs who celebrate birthdays on April Fool's
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp