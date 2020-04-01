Seed producers seek permits for inter-state transit

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Seed producers in Telangana urged the State government to ensure the restrictions on the inter-state transportation of seed vehicles are lifted. The members of Seed Producers Association met Telangana Planning Board vice-chairman B Vinod Kumar on Tuesday.

They said that owing to the nationwide lockdown, they were facing difficulty in transporting seeds from one State to another. “There are 400 seed processing units and three lakh seed producers in the State. They are supplying maize, paddy and cotton seeds to other states. The police, however, are obstructing the transportation of seeds,” they said.

Taking the matter into consideration, Vinod Kumar spoke to DGP M Mahender Reddy and requested the latter to permit seed transit to other states.