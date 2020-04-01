Sudden deaths of Tablighi Jamaat congregation returnees spark questions

Oishani Mojumder By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: While the Telangana government has pulled up its socks in terms of quarantine practices after six persons who had attended the Tablighi Jamaat congregation at Nizamuddin, New Delhi, died, the report of the sudden deaths has sparked several questions.

Telangana was first notified about the possible congregation of Tablighi Jamaat as early as March 18, when eight Indonesian members of the sect tested positive at Gandhi Hospital after being brought in from Karimnagar.The Indonesian group had arrived from Delhi on March 14. Later, two more members and two primary contacts from Karimnagar tested positive as well.

On March 18, Health Minister Eatala Rajender, during a press conference said, “The Indonesians took a train from Nizamuddin station, and arrived in Telangana. We have alerted all the State governments where the preachers may have had primary contacts.” It took the State government close to three days before they informed the public about the details of the train that the Indonesians had travelled in.

The State was forced to reveal the details of the train that the Indonesians after an internal letter to the Secunderabad station officials went viral on social media. Eventually, 88 people in the S9 coach of Sampark Kranti of March 14 were tracked down and checked up. Other people who may have come in contact with the Indonesian group were asked to self-report.

No action after second wave

However, a second set of Covid patients were recorded after multiple people from the Old City, with a travel history to Delhi, tested positive, around March 26-28. Health Minister Eatala Rajender, told the media, “We have noticed that quite a few people have gone to attend a religious meeting in Delhi, and they have tested positive. So please stay away from crowded places of worship.”The State, even after noticing a pattern in these cases, did not issue a public advisory asking people to come forward about their attendance in the same meeting. Except for Patient 42, no details of the trains and flights that these patients travelled in have been released. It was only after the death of five more people, that the government notified the public to come forward if they had been a part of the Tablighi meet.

Shoot those who refuse to get tested: Raja Singh

Goshamahal BJP MLA T Raja Singh courted controversy on Tuesday after he made remarks about the Jamaat prayers held at Markaz Nizamuddin in Delhi. He asked the chief ministers of various states to shoot the participants dead if they refuse to undergo medical tests. He went on to allege that it was only because of the Jamaat prayers that the deadly novel Coronavirus had spread across six states in the country, including Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Kerala.

Govt will identify, isolate Tablighis: Kishan

Union Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy said that 90 per cent of the Jamaat workers who had participated in Markaz Nizamuddin congregation in Delhi have been identified. He said that they would be isolated and shifted to quarantine centres. Speaking to the media in Delhi on Tuesday, he said that both the Central and State governments are committed to tracing them and would do so at any cost.