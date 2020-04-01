Telangana may turn to RBI for help to sail through crisis

VV Balakrishna By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Amidst the economic turbulence triggered by the Covid-19 outbreak, the State government will step into a new financial year on Wednesday with a massive cut in the salaries of its employees. With its coffers hitting rock bottom, the State government is looking to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

Every month, the State government gets Rs 10,000 crore to Rs 12,000 crore as revenue, which includes the Central tax devolution and other grants.

As the Union government is also facing financial difficulties due to the lockdown, the State may not get the Central funds as expected for April and May.

The lockdown will continue for the 14 days in the new financial year. If the lockdown period is further extended, the State and Central governments will face serious financial concerns, sources said.

At the moment, knocking the doors of the RBI is the only option left for the State. “We will go to the RBI and request `10,000 crore over draft,” Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao had said recently. Even if the RBI permits the State to use the OD facility, the government’s financial problems would not be resolved in April, as it would have to pay principal and interest amounts on the public debt.

As a result, the government is likely to urge the RBI to announce moratorium on the principal and interest amounts on the loans raised by the State for a few months. However, sources in Finance Department have not confirmed this yet. If all the States opt for the same, the RBI would be in a bind, sources said.

The State government has to pay principal and interest amounts on Mission Bhagiratha and Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation schemes to nationalised banks. It is not known whether the government would also request the nationalised banks to impose moratorium on its loans for a couple of months.

Govt may distribute Aasara pension in April

As the State government has decided to defer the payment of salaries up to 50 per cent of its employees, it might be able to distribute the Aasara pensions in April. The pension bill per month is `800 crore