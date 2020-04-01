Telangana salary cuts: Home guards, Anganwadi workers not spared

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: With the Coronavirus outbreak affecting the State revenue, the Telangana government on Monday decided to impose cuts in the salary and pension of all the government employees for the month of March. Home guards, Anganwadi workers/helpers, VRAs and Vidya volunteers too have not been spared from the salary-cut.

According to a memo issued by the Finance Department on Tuesday, the cut would be on the gross salary/emoluments without deductions/recoveries.

Principal Finance Secretary K Ramakrishna Rao said the cut in salary with respect to contract/outsourced employees would also be applicable to all categories of personnel working on honorarium basis like home guards, Anganwadi workers/helpers, VRAs and Vidya volunteers.

The cut would be ten per cent with respect to pensioners belonging to the last-grade service, 50 per cent with respect to other State government pensioners and 60 per cent when it comes to All India Service pensioners.

The bills/cheques pertaining to the employees of Grants-in-Aid institutions should be returned to the DDOs concerned/PD administrators for resubmission, the memo issued by the government said.

“Since there are no deductions from pay bills, the individuals shall be responsible for remittance of non-governmental deductions hitherto being effected through pay bills. In such cases, they shall submit an undertaking to the DDO before preparation of next month’s pay bills that such remittance were made, failing which cumulative recoveries shall be effected by the DDO,” the order said.