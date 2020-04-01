STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Telangana salary cuts: Home guards, Anganwadi workers not spared

According to a memo issued by the Finance Department on Tuesday, the cut would be on the gross salary/emoluments without deductions/recoveries.

Published: 01st April 2020 08:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st April 2020 08:53 AM   |  A+A-

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, KCR

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  With the Coronavirus outbreak affecting the State revenue, the Telangana government on Monday decided to impose cuts in the salary and pension of all the government employees for the month of March. Home guards, Anganwadi workers/helpers, VRAs and Vidya volunteers too have not been spared from the salary-cut. 

According to a memo issued by the Finance Department on Tuesday, the cut would be on the gross salary/emoluments without deductions/recoveries.

Principal Finance Secretary K Ramakrishna Rao said the cut in salary with respect to contract/outsourced employees would also be applicable to all categories of personnel working on honorarium basis like home guards, Anganwadi workers/helpers, VRAs and Vidya volunteers.

ALSO READ | Telangana to impose cut in salaries of government employees

The cut would be ten per cent with respect to pensioners belonging to the last-grade service, 50 per cent with respect to other State government pensioners and 60 per cent when it comes to All India Service pensioners. 

The bills/cheques pertaining to the employees of Grants-in-Aid institutions should be returned to the DDOs concerned/PD administrators for resubmission, the memo issued by the government said.

“Since there are no deductions from pay bills, the individuals shall be responsible for remittance of non-governmental deductions hitherto being effected through pay bills. In such cases, they shall submit an undertaking to the DDO before preparation of next month’s pay bills that such remittance were made, failing which cumulative recoveries shall be effected by the DDO,” the order said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Telangana Coronavirus Telangana salary cuts
India Matters
Let’s not make any mistake, coronavirus is very serious: Renowned cardiologist Rahul Potluri
Coronavirus lockdown: Community kitchens in Kerala deliver free food to needy at home
People who showed coronavirus symptoms being taken to various hospitals from Nizamuddin area in New Delhi on Monday March 30 2020. (Photo | Anil Shakya/EPS)
Over 1000 evacuated from Nizamuddin in Delhi, several being tested for coronavirus
Sachitra Munjuwani and Bhaveena Dharmesh feeding stray dogs at Ernakulam. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
Lockdown tales: These two women are feeding stray dogs in Kerala

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A health worker sanitises an area near Nizamuddin mosque after people who attended the religious congregation at Tabligh-e-Jamaats Markaz tested postive for COVID-19 in New Delhi on Wednesday April 1 2020. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Coronavirus: Tamil Nadu confirms 110 new cases, global count crosses 8.7 lakhs
Lockdown Tales: This Chennai woman is selflessly distributing food packets to the poor
Gallery
Former Australian spinner Shane Warne picked Sourav Ganguly as the skipper of his greatest Indian XI. The 50-year-old nominated his greatest Indian XI during an Instagram Live session and picked only the players he played against in his career. (Photo | A
Sourav Ganguly to Virender Sehwag: Check out Australian legend Shane Warne's greatest Indian XI
Before you make fun of your friends and family members over their birthday, remember some dashing personalities were also born on this day.
Born on April 1: Former Vice President Hamid Ansari to WWE star Randy Orton, celebrities, VIPs who celebrate birthdays on April Fool's
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp